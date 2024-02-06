Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $211.64 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.76% of AZEK worth $211,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

