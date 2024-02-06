Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $216.41 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Raymond James worth $216,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

