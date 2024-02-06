Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $236.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797,886 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.01% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $236,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $102.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.