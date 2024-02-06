Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $236.06 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.36% of Morningstar worth $236,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $276.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $289.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total value of $1,762,548.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,456,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,168,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,460 shares of company stock valued at $23,710,102 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

