Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $247.25 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.86% of Rayonier worth $247,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,060 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

