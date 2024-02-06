Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $248.34 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.82% of Essex Property Trust worth $248,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.