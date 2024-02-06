Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $261.11 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 933,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.02% of XPO worth $261,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

