Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $274.80 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.46% of Toll Brothers worth $274,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

