Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $275.77 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.87% of Equitable worth $275,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,033. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.