Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $280.55 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.21% of Leidos worth $280,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

