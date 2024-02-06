Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $285.85 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 334,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $285,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.