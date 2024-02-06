Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $295.35 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Sempra worth $295,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

