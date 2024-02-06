Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $307.58 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.67% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $307,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

