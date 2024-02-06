Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $326.21 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.68% of Valero Energy worth $326,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.