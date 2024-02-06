Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $337.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Arista Networks worth $337,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $276.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.11.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

