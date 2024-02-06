Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $339.33 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,859 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of T-Mobile US worth $339,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

