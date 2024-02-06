Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $339.33 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,859 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of T-Mobile US worth $339,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.