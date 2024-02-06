Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $353.44 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.40% of Omnicom Group worth $353,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

