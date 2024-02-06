Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $356.25 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.48% of KBR worth $356,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

