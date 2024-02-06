Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $356.50 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Moody’s worth $356,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $403.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
