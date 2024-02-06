Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 339.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.98% of argenx worth $285,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair cut argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.84. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

