Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.30% of Brixmor Property Group worth $268,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 993,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

