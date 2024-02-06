Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $353,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

