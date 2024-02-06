Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.86% of Sun Communities worth $273,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

