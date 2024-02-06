Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 8.09% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $354,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.