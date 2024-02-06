Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $267,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.2 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $522.21.
Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
