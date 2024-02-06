Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Public Storage worth $289,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

