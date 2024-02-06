Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of L3Harris Technologies worth $241,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

