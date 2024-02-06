Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 380,391 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.36% of Morningstar worth $236,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $34,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.9% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar stock opened at $276.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total value of $2,512,885.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,460 shares of company stock valued at $23,710,102. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

