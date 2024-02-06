Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 99,416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Starbucks worth $328,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.