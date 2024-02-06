Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of M&T Bank worth $218,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

