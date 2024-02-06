Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $233,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,689 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

