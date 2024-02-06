Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.40% of Omnicom Group worth $353,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

