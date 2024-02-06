Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of Booking worth $300,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,625.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,182.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.