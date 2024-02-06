Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,692 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.29% of Brunswick worth $236,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.