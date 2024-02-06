Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,287 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.71% of Berry Global Group worth $198,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BERY stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

