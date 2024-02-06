Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,479 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.75% of Cboe Global Markets worth $289,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

