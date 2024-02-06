Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.95% of Crown worth $207,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

