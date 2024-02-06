Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.82% of Essex Property Trust worth $248,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.10. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

