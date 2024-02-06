Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 101,101 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.79% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $224,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

