Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,489 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.32% of CGI worth $305,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CGI by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 24.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $8,531,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 513,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CGI Trading Down 3.6 %

CGI stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.