Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,884 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.41% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $286,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

