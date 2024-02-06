Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,776,657 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,776,657 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.94% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $292,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

