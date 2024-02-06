Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,797,886 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.01% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $236,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.