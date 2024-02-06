Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 230,274 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Autodesk worth $259,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

