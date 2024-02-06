Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,769 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.95% of Crown worth $207,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

