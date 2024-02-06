Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,617,743 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,617,743 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $215,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.0 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

