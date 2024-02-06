Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 269,528 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269,528 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.95% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $309,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

