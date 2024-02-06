Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,741,028 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,490,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,741,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Las Vegas Sands worth $205,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

