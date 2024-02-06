Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,741,028 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,741,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Las Vegas Sands worth $205,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.